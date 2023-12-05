November Class 8 truck orders best total in 13 months

Riley Simpson Web Editor Power Division

05 December 2023

Month-over-month increase of 9,000 units brings November’s total to 41,700

The November preliminary net orders for Class 8 in North America hit 41,700 units, which is approximately 9000 more than both the total from October 2023 (31,900 units) and November 2022’s total.

The November 2023 figures are the highest monthly intake since October 2022, according to ACT Research, which publishes the State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 every month.

ACT said complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be available in mid-December.

“A modest seasonal factor presses down gently this month, with seasonal adjustment dropping November’s SA intake to 40,100 units, making November the best ‘real’ order month since September 2022,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT president and senior analyst. “Since the filling of 2024’s orderboards began in earnest in September, Class 8 orders have been booked at a 413k SAAR.

“Even though backlogs, in seasonal fashion, are rising, they continue to point to a different market vibe heading into 2024: still good, for sure, but solid, rather than stellar,” Vieth said.

North America Business & Finance Market & forecasts Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Heavy-duty trucks Transportation
MAGAZINES

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
Latest News
Top 10 countdown of the most-read news of 2023
Check out the top viewed stories of the past year on the Diesel Progress and New Power Progress sites
30 high-deck coaches go on tour in Northern Italy
The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M/2 vehicles will help to revive tourism in northern Italy
Top 10 most-read new power system news of 2023
Launches at industry events dominated the product-related headlines on Diesel Progress and New Power Progress