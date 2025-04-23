NSSL expands fleet of Orange EV electric shunt trucks

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

23 April 2025

An NSSL Orange EV shunt truck. An NSSL Orange EV shunt truck. (Photo: Orange EV)

Electric terminal truck maker Orange EV announced that yard management solutions provider National Shunt Service (NSSL) has expanded its fleet of Orange EV electric shunt trucks across multiple sites in Canada and the United States.

“We are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of efficiency and sustainability in the yard management space, and Orange EV’s trucks deliver exactly that,” said Ray Stewart, president and CEO at NSSL, adding that NSSL recently supported a major customer in launching a 100-percent electric vehicle (EV) yard operation.

According to Orange EV, NSSL has deployed multiple Orange EV truck configurations across multiple sites, including the e-Triever and Husk-e trucks.

