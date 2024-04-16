OTR announces opening date for Mexico facility

It will be company’s 32nd location around the world

(Photo: OTR)

OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) said the new facility under construction in Mexico is scheduled to commence business operations on August 1, 2024. Located in Apodaca, in the Monterrey metropolitan area, the building site was selected to supply OEM customers with products and services such as tire mounting, sequencing, just-in-time supply and warehousing on a local basis. These value-added services are a specialty of OTR.

The company specializes in off-the-road tire, wheel and track solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets in applications ranging from lawn and garden equipment to mining.

Located on a 9.75-acre lot, the 152,738 sq. ft. building is reportedly comparable in size to OTR’s domestic facilities in Rome, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to its proximity to OEM customers, the site offers convenient access to main roads and public transportation, helping to attract labor and maximize distribution efficiency.

Construction of the new facility is on schedule, said OTR. The building has been erected, and improvements are currently being made, including the installation of electric, lighting, compressed air and fire suppression systems, as well as offices.

“We’re eagerly anticipating the August opening of the Apodaca facility so we can begin working even more closely with multiple OEMs operating in the Monterrey area,” said Tom Rizzi, President and CEO. “This move exemplifies OTR’s commitment to customers and dedication to serving our business partners.”

Upon completion, the Mexico location will mark OTR’s 32nd facility and warehouse location throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.