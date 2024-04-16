OTR announces opening date for Mexico facility

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

16 April 2024

It will be company’s 32nd location around the world

(Photo: OTR)

OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) said the new facility under construction in Mexico is scheduled to commence business operations on August 1, 2024. Located in Apodaca, in the Monterrey metropolitan area, the building site was selected to supply OEM customers with products and services such as tire mounting, sequencing, just-in-time supply and warehousing on a local basis. These value-added services are a specialty of OTR.

The company specializes in off-the-road tire, wheel and track solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets in applications ranging from lawn and garden equipment to mining.

Located on a 9.75-acre lot, the 152,738 sq. ft. building is reportedly comparable in size to OTR’s domestic facilities in Rome, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to its proximity to OEM customers, the site offers convenient access to main roads and public transportation, helping to attract labor and maximize distribution efficiency.

Construction of the new facility is on schedule, said OTR. The building has been erected, and improvements are currently being made, including the installation of electric, lighting, compressed air and fire suppression systems, as well as offices.

“We’re eagerly anticipating the August opening of the Apodaca facility so we can begin working even more closely with multiple OEMs operating in the Monterrey area,” said Tom Rizzi, President and CEO. “This move exemplifies OTR’s commitment to customers and dedication to serving our business partners.”

Upon completion, the Mexico location will mark OTR’s 32nd facility and warehouse location throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

Other Components Tyres & wheels Industry News Power Technology
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA