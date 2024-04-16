Volvo Group to build truck plant in Mexico

Photo: Volvo Group

The Volvo Group announced plans to build a new heavy-duty truck manufacturing plant in Mexico to supplement its U.S. production. According to the company, the plant will provide additional capacity to support the growth plans of Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and support Mack truck sales in Mexico and Latin America.

The Mack Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Penn., and the Volvo New River Valley (NRV) plant in Dublin, Va., will continue to be the company’s main North American heavy truck production sites. Volvo Group has invested more than $73 million over the last five years in LVO expansion and upgrades and is currently investing an additional $80 million to prepare for future production. The NRV plant is completing a six-year, $400 million expansion/upgrade to prepare for production of the new Volvo VNL, which was unveiled in January and Volvo Group said will serve as “the platform for all upcoming technologies, including future transportation solutions of battery-electric, fuel cell and internal combustion engines running on renewable fuels including hydrogen.”

The roughly 1.7 million-sq.-ft. plant in Mexico will focus on production of heavy-duty conventional vehicles for both the Volvo and Mack brands. It will be a complete conventional vehicle assembly facility including cab body-in-white production and paint.

Adding production in Mexico will deliver logistical efficiencies for supporting sales to the Southwestern/Western U.S. and to Mexico and Latin America, the company said. It also provides a mature supply and production ecosystem that will complement the U.S. system and increase the resilience and flexibility of the Group’s North American industrial footprint, Volvo Group added.

The plant is expected to be operational in 2026. A specific location for the plant has yet to be announced.