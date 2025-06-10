Partners announce integration of Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors

Heads of four companies celebrate agreement to integrate Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor have announced the conclusion of ‘definitive agreements’ that will see the integration of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus and Hino Motors.

Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino will integrate on an equal footing to cooperate across commercial vehicle development, procurement and production.

Daimler Truck and Toyota will each target having 25% of the listed holding company of the two integrated companies. The holding company, with Karl Deppen as CEO, will own 100% of Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino.

The new holding company, which will have its headquarters in Tokyo, is expected to start operations in April 2026. It will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The new tie up is expected to ‘significantly enhance’ the competitiveness of Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturers and strengthen the foundation of the automotive industry in Japan.

This will include development of CASE technologies (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric), which is also said to include hydrogen power.