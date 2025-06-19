Power Briefing recap, week of June 16

While it may already feel like summer vacation to some, the industry continues to move at breakneck speed. In case you were busy this week, here’s what you might have missed in Power Briefing:

The trucking industry welcomed the repeal by CARB of its Advanced Clean Fleets rule. Power Progress columnist Jack Roberts said the move may open the door to more practical, collaborative climate policies the industry can support .

. John Deere is making its Vision Processing Unit (VPU) — the brains behind its See & Spray platform — available to OEMs. The goal: support vision-based automation in off-highway applications using Deere’s proven electronics and computing technologies.

The 2025 Engine Yearbook, now in its 46th edition, revealed a variety of facts and trends about the industry . Diesel still dominates, and many featured OEMs have remained consistent year over year, reinforcing the powertrain sector's strong foundation despite ongoing shifts in technology.

At ACT Expo 2025, Kenworth unveiled the T680E and T880E battery-electric trucks. The models are part of Kenworth's evolving electrification strategy, which Kenworth's Nick Harker discussed in an interview with Power Progress.

Other news included Scania’s new Megawatt Charging System for battery-electric (BE) trucks, an ethanol/diesel engine test cell from Cummins and the testing of a hybrid powertrain for a Venice water taxi.

