Hybrid powertrain for Venice water taxi enters test phase

MotoBatello 3 Series 80 Canal Grande (Photo: FPT Industrial)

Following its unveiling at the 2025 Venice Boat Show, testing is set to start of a Venetian water taxi (vaporetto) which has been retrofitted with a hybrid power unit intended to cut emissions.

The engine was developed by FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group, Vulkan Italia and Bimotor, distributor of FPT engines.

Looking at development of the engine, a team from Vulkan Hybrid and Electric Solutions designed and manufactured the hybrid drive system which was then paired with an engine from FPT Industrial.

Rolled out across the vaporetto fleet, the solution could deliver a ‘drastic’ cut in emissions.

Specifically, the MotoBatello 3 Series 80 Canal Grande received an N67 450 N variable speed auxiliary engine which was linked to a variable-speed generator integrated with eight LFP battery packs. The parallel setup drives a 147 kW electric motor which supports both the boat’s drive and auxiliary systems.

The N67 engine is Stage 5 compliant without having to install an exhaust aftertreatment system.

According to certified tests, the powertrain reduced CO2 by -32%, NOx by -26%, particulate matter by -31% and unburned hydrocarbons by -7%.

N67 450 N variable speed engine (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The NEF engine range encompasses a wide product family that supports both recreational and professional applications. With both mechanical and electronic versions, power outputs range from 74 kW to 419 kW and 63 kW to 390 kW respectively. Service intervals can reach up to 600 hours.

Andrea Arcuraci, head of Sales, EMEA Dealers at FPT Industrial, said: “This project perfectly exemplifies how FPT Industrial engines can play a leading role in the technological renewal of a wide range of applications, including on-road, off-road, marine, and power generation.

“Breathing new life into historic vessels such as those in the City of Venice’s fleet – integral to the city’s worldwide beauty and identity – is a source of great pride for us. The future of mobility also depends on the modernization of existing fleets, and FPT Industrial engines offer an ideal solution for this transition, including in hybrid systems like the MotoBattello 3.”