Power Briefing recap, week of March 31

With Bauma 2025 next week, engine makers like Cummins and Perkins are set to showcase their latest engines in Munich. Attendees can expect a strong showing of IC engines designed to meet evolving performance and emissions standards.

A California professor has developed a steam applicator that could replace chemical soil treatments in strawberry farming. Propane powers both its Kubota engine and boilers, offering a cleaner option developed in cooperation with the Propane Education & Research Council.

Power Up Connect and Dominion Energy introduced a mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) for temporary power in emergencies or on job sites. It's compact, modular and built to match the capabilities of stationary BESS units.

Lidar specialist AEye unveiled Apollo, its latest generation Lidar sensor for autonomous Class 8 trucks. It can detect objects a kilometer away, which the company said sets a new benchmark in the industry.

In other news, Power Progress is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year with a one-of-a-kind networking event for professionals in the engine and powertrain sector.