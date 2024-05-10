Power Briefing recap: week of May 6, 2024

This week focused on the FTC noncompete ban, power trends from Intermat and drivers of on-highway electrification.

This new series from Power Briefing looks back at some of the biggest stories you might have missed from the past week. Here are some key happenings during the second week of May 2024.

The recent announcement about the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ban on noncompete agreements was challenged in court almost as soon as it was announced. But manufacturers can take steps in the meantime to protect their interests.

in the meantime to protect their interests. Our Intermat coverage continued, with editors from Power Briefing publisher KHL Group reporting on trends they heard at the show. Two power-related items rose to the top: subsidies funding the energy transition and the unclear future of internal combustion (IC) engines.

rose to the top: subsidies funding the energy transition and the unclear future of internal combustion (IC) engines. Nevertheless, engine OEMs continue to invest in IC engines. Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey said at a recent event they will continue to serve customers given the right innovations.

at a recent event they will continue to serve customers given the right innovations. In the on-highway space, meanwhile, electrification remains a hot topic. There are those in the industry who believe it’s only a matter of time before a “tipping point” is reached that drives the market forward. And it could be battery electric (BE) medium-duty vehicles that ultimately make the most economic sense.

In other news, the Power Progress events team has confirmed an additional speaker for the Power Progress Summit: a power generation expert from Hatz.

Finally, if you haven’t already done so, be sure to check out the May issue of Power Progress, which was just published online.