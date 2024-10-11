Power Briefing recap: week of Oct. 7

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

11 October 2024

Want to see more insights from the power industry?
Sign up to the
Power Briefing

With another week behind us, here’s what you might have missed in Power Briefing.

  • When the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (the Fed) recently cut its policy interest rate, the 50-basis-points cut was seen as unusually large. ITR Economics discussed this and what it means for manufacturers this year and the next.
  • San Bernardino, Calif., was recently ranked by lawn care company LawnStarter as the Dirtiest City in America. Air pollution is one reason for that designation. But the city will soon put into service a zero emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commuter train made by Switzerland’s Stadler.
  • While selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is not a new approach to addressing diesel engine nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, some of the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) required of the technology has been linked to engine failures in the heavy transport and lifting space.
  • Canada’s Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has been doing much research into hydrogen as an alternative fuel for commercial trucking in the country. At the recent AMTA Industry Innovations Expo, the group launched a new hydrogen fuel cell-powered Class 8 truck prototype designed and built with the help of multiple industry collaborators.

In other news, new leaders were named for the Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies JV, Republic Services ordered another 100 McNeilus electric refuse vehicles, and Himoinsa introduced a new gen-set lineup.

Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 30
Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 30 CANought collaboration, fuel cell-powered buses and another BESS on a construction site.
Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 23
Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 23 The first electric RT crane for North America, Briggs & Stratton batteries and an IMO meeting about Arctic pollution.

Business & Finance Govt & Regulatory Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Commercial Vehicles Fuel Cells Hydrogen Heavy-duty trucks Power System Industry trends Transportation Internal Combustion Diesel Alternative Fuels
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA