Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 2

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

06 September 2024

Welcome to autumn! As you start to enjoy cooler weather and maybe some fall colors, here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

  • Digital battery passports will be required for many vehicles and equipment across the European Union beginning in 2027. UK firm Circulor, which helped Volvo Cars unveil the first commercially available battery passport, offered advice to OEMs working to comply with the EU regulations.
  • Battery electric (BE) power is not suitable for some applications. One is refuse vehicles, which have unique electrification challenges. Hyzon Motors and New Way Trucks believe hydrogen fuel cells are the best approach, and waste management company Recology is testing one of their trucks in San Francisco, Calif.
  • The global market for dump trucks, also known as haulers, has changed dramatically in recent years. The articulated variety is displacing rigid trucks in some cases, as are wide-bodied trucks (WBT). Chris Sleight of Off-Highway Research dug into the dynamics of the market.
  • If you’re planning on attending the Power Progress Summit in October, you’ll have the chance to see the roundtable discussion, “Maintaining the OEM customer relationship on the path to decarbonization.” It’s moderated by Darren Tasker of Volvo Penta and will include panelists from OEMs who have worked with the Volvo Penta to electrify various vehicles.

In other news, there are a few product launches that have come out of the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, Germany. Scania launched its new 13 L D13 marine engine, MAN Engines debuted its 30 L D3872 V12 workboat engine, and Heinzmann Group showcased a number of technologies for marine engines.

