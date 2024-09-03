MAN Engines debuts 30 L marine engine at SMM 2024

Updated 9/3/2024

MAN Engines is showcasing its solutions for commercial shipping at SMM 2024, taking place in Hamburg from Sept. 3 to 6. The primary highlight is the new and previously unreleased D3872 V12 workboat engine. The model on display has an output of 1,213 kW (1,650 hp) at 2,100 rpm, making it suited for medium-duty applications. Further power variants of the D3872 (1,471 and 1,618 kW or 2,000 and 2,200 hp at 2,300 rpm) for light applications have already started production.

The newly designed D3872 expands MAN Engines’ engine portfolio with a displacement of 30 L. (Photo: MAN Engines)

The D3872 has a displacement of 30 L, a significant increase over the 24 L D2862 V12 series that inspired its design. The new engine benefits from improved coolant delivery through a new coolant pump and thermostat housing, which contribute to the engine’s high longevity, MAN Engines asserted. The engine is also available with an outer skin cooling system instead of a closed cooling circuit.

The cylinder head of the D3872 has been redesigned to optimize flow and cooling. In addition, the oil supply was adjusted by using flow-optimizing measures in addition to new oil pumps and new oil coolers, the company stated.

A new common rail injection system has an injection pressure of 2,200 bar. The new MD1+ engine control unit is designed to achieve optimum engine tuning.

The D3872 LE433 variant has a power density of 1,618 kW (2,200 hp) at a dry weight of just 2,720 kg. The D3872 LE432 delivers 1,213 kW (1,650 hp) at 2,100 rpm and is suited for medium-duty applications.

The compact dimensions of the exhaust gas aftertreatment system offer an advantage in the design of machine rooms in conjunction with the MAN D3872. (Photo: MAN Engines)

Despite the increased power, the D3872 V12 series offers similar compact installation dimensions to the D2862 V12, with only the length increased by 100 mm to 2,335 mm. The connection dimensions have remained identical.

The compact yet modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system enables the D3872 to meet current emission standards such as EPA Tier 4 or Tier 3 or IMO Tier III or Tier II. The engine is also technically designed for use in the MAN Smart HYBRID Experience, plus is approved for use with regenerative diesel in accordance with the EN15940 standard in Europe and the U.S. ASTM D975 of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

The in-house developed modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system also on display at SMM is designed to optimally match the engine, sensors, SCR system and (if required) diesel particulate filter. The system is said to further reduce fuel consumption of MAN marine engines by an additional 3% to 8% by using the company’s latest combustion technology.

MAN Engines further announced that it will now be offering remanufacturing services for marine applications. Customers will be able to have their engines professionally remanufactured at MAN’s engine competence center, with a focus on engines from almost all series that are currently no longer in series production. A MAN Genuine Remanufactured Engine will be on display at SMM as an example.