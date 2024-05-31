Renewable natural gas for Cemex US trucks in Southern California

Building materials company Cemex and transportation fuel provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced an agreement for the latter to provide renewable natural gas (RNG) to power 39 of Cemex US’s ready-mix and cement bulk trucks in Southern California. RNG is a negative carbon-intensity transportation fuel that substantially lowers greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 300 percent compared to diesel, Cemex said.

A natural gas-powered Cemex truck. (Photo: Cemex)

Cemex said the agreement is expected to provide approximately 300,000 gallons of RNG annually to its fleet, which will access the fuel via Clean Energy’s public station network in Southern California.

Additionally, Cenex said Clean Energy will commission a private fueling station in Rialto, Calif., exclusively for Cemex’s growing RNG fleet. The new station will include time-fill dispensers and a dedicated fast-fill dispenser for easy and cost-effective refueling. The construction project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with Cemex trucks fueling on-site soon after. Clean Energy supply RNG to the new private station as well as operate and maintain the site.

This transition to RNG is part of Cemex’s Future in Action program, which the company said focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity and natural resource management. The program’s primary objective is becoming a net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) company by 2050. Cemex said it is projected to reduce fleet emissions by roughly 8,822 metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year, which according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator is equal to taking 1,981 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the road for one year or planting 137,648 trees.

“Embracing renewable fuels isn’t just an option; it’s an imperative,” said Francisco Rivera, Cemex US regional president – West Region. “What Cemex provides is essential to building communities throughout California and the country. By utilizing Clean Energy’s renewable energy resources, we accelerate our aggressive sustainability goals, inspire innovation, foster resilience, and build a legacy of responsible stewardship for generations to come.”