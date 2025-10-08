Responsive Image Banner

Setra TopClass takes Coach of the Year at Busworld 2025

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

08 October 2025

Setra TopClass coach at Busworld 2025 Setra TopClass coach at Busworld 2025 (Photo: Daimler)

The Setra TopClass has been voted Coach of the Year at Busworld 2025.

“For the jury, the Setra TopClass is the clear winner of the Coach of the Year 2026 trophy,” said chair of the selection jury, Gianluca Ventura.

“We were particularly impressed by the complete package of driver assistance and safety systems. Their technical finesse and high effectiveness prove how strongly the brand is committed to the well-being of passengers and drivers on journeys with this premium model series.”

In addition to the double decker S 531 DT, the Setra TopClass range is comprised of three variants: S 515 HDH; S 516 HDH; and S 517 HDH, all available in lengths from 12.5 to 14.2 metres.

Three-axle versions are powered by the OM 471 inline six-cylinder diesel engine which has a standard power output of 350 kW (476 hp), with optional higher power of 375 kW (510 hp). All engines are paired with the GO 250-8 PowerShift automated manual transmission.

The selection committee noted that a variety of points were outstanding in the category, including vehicle stability, versatility, driver safety systems and passenger comfort.

