Siemens introduces Sicharge Flex heavy-duty EV charging system

Siemens Sicharge Flex recharging system (Photo: Siemens)

Siemens has released details of its new Sicharge Flex charging system for electric vehicles.

The heavy-duty recharging system can deliver between 480 kW to 1.68 MW DC and up to 1,500 A of power.

Unlike many other chargers, the new system features a dynamic power distribution system which can ‘intelligently’ allocate power across multiple charging points based on real-time energy draw.

This means that all power groups are routable to all outlets in all configurations, with power delivered in 80 and 120 kW increments.

The units offer a compact footprint (656 kW per square metre). Combined with a front-in, front-out cooling system, the units can be wall-mounted to save additional space. Floor and ceiling mounting options are also possible.

Units can be located up to 300 metres from the central power cabinet to help improve access.

“The introduction of Sicharge Flex marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a comprehensive and sustainable e-Mobility ecosystem,” said Markus Mildner, CEO eMobility, Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

He added: “This solution embodies our vision for a future where EV charging is not only fast and reliable, but also seamlessly integrated and highly efficient.”

Supporting CCS and MCS charging standards, the Sicharge Flex offers four charge points with a single unit. Delivering up to 1,500 A current, the charge is suitable for use with many types of heavy electric vehicles, including trucks and buses.