ABB E-mobility debuting new EV chargers at ACT Expo

ABB E-mobility has expanded its EV charging portfolio with three new charging products: the field-upgradable A200/300 All-in-One chargers; the MCS1200 Megawatt Charging System for heavy-duty vehicles; and the ChargeDock Dispenser for flexible depot charging.

The HVC 360 Charge Dock Dispenser. (Photo: ABB E-mobility)

At the core of the product platform is a specific architecture that applies computer system-style domain separation to charger design, fundamentally improving subsystem development, ABB E-mobility said.

“We have built a system by logically separating a charger into four distinct subsystems — the user experience domain, the power delivery domain, the mechatronic domain and the cloud domain — each functioning as an independent subsystem,” explained Michael Halbherr, CEO of ABB E-mobility. “Unlike conventional chargers, where a user interface failure can disable the entire system, our architecture ensures charging continues even if the screen or payment system encounters issues. Moreover, we can improve each subsystem at its own pace without having to change the entire system.”

This separation delivers enhanced reliability and quality, said the company, while improving serviceability and remote diagnostic capabilities. Each domain can be updated and tested independently, allowing for different update cycles tailored to specific needs. The result enables 99% uptime, the company added.

ABB E-mobility EV charging family. (Photo: ABB E-mobility)

“The EV charging landscape is evolving beyond point products for specific use cases — we’re building platforms that deliver consistent usability, reliability and scalability across the entire charging ecosystem,” said Halbherr. “By implementing this modular approach with the majority of our R&D focused on modular platforms rather than one-off products, we’ve created a charging portfolio that delivers higher quality and higher consistency to end users and service personnel. It reduces supply chain risks, while accelerating development cycles and enabling deeper collaboration with critical suppliers.”

The company is currently focusing its products on four key market segments:

Public charging – Suited to provide high power charging from highway corridors to urban locations, the new A-Series All-in-One chargers offer a field-upgradable architecture, which ABB E-Mobility said allows operators to start with the A200 (200 kW) with the option to upgrade to 300 kW or 400 kW as demand grows.

Public transit – The new Charge Dock Dispenser – in combination with the available HVC 360 – is designed to simplify depot charging by supporting pantograph-, roof-, and pedestal charging options with up to 360 kW of shared power and 150m/490-ft. installation flexibility between cabinet and dispensers. The dispenser maintains up to 500A output.

Transport & logistics – The MCS1200 Megawatt Charging System delivers up to 1,200 kW of continuous power, providing heavy-duty vehicles with purpose-built single-outlet design for the energy they need during mandatory driver breaks. To support other use cases, such as CCS truck charging, a dual CCS and MCS option will also be available.

Destination & retail – The C50 Compact Charger is the slimmest charger at just 9.3-in. depth and is optimized for charging during typical one-hour retail experiences. It incorporates a large touch display for an enhanced user experience.

The entire product family will be on display for the first time at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT) in Anaheim, Calif., from April 28-30, 2025.