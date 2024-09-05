Somas names Accelleron as global authorized service provider

Somas Instrument AB has been a manufacturer of butterfly valves for flow control for almost 80 years. In 2017, it delivered the first industrial valve for marine engines.

Now, Somas Instrument AB announced during the SMM trade fair its appointment of Accelleron, a global technology provider in turbocharging, fuel injection and digital solutions in marine and energy industries, as the authorized global service provider for its marine customers.

Under the partnership agreement, Accelleron’s service organization – which includes more than 100 locations worldwide – will be responsible for managing customer support requests on a 24/7 basis for Somas products. Its service engineers will be trained to service Somas valves on marine installations, primarily in aftertreatment systems such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). Accelleron will also be authorized and trained to sell and promote spare parts and services.

“Our agreement with Accelleron will ensure that our marine industrial customers have access to high-quality aftercare that supports the enduring performance of Somas valves,” said Somas CEO Peter Hägg. “With Accelleron’s global network and several decades of service experience, we are confident that the service needs of our marine customers are in good hands.”

Accelleron will in turn be able to offer its expanded service competence to its own marine customer base. In addition, the partnership agreement will augment the company’s efforts to broaden its offering to support the marine industry’s sustainability journey. This includes a growing portfolio of digital insights and the acquisition of high-precision fuel injection specialist OMT last year.

“This is a time when global voyage efficiency, reliability and uptime are all equally paramount for shipping companies, ship managers and charterers. We are excited about being able to provide valve and turbocharging service from one source to minimize maintenance time and increase operational availability,” Roland Schwarz, president of Accelleron’s Service Division, commented.

“We look forward to building on the technical competency of our service engineers and expanding our scope to deliver even greater value as a trusted service partner.”