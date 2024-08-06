Standard Iron acquires Helgesen

Standard Iron has acquired Helgesen Industries, a manufacturer of hydraulic reservoirs and other fabrications serving a wide range of industrial markets, including construction, agriculture, aerial lift equipment and power generation. The acquisition was said to complement Standard Iron’s heavy fabrication manufacturing business. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are proud to announce the addition of Helgesen to the Standard Iron family,” said Rich Demeules, chairman of Standard Iron in Monticello, Minn. “I have known Helgesen and their ownership, Tom and Nate Marshall, for many years. Helgesen has a strong reputation in the market and is a leader in engineered offerings, including fluid conditioning tanks and other complex fabrications. I am particularly excited about how the partnership will allow the combined company to serve its OEMs in an expanded way.”

The combination of the organizations is expected to provide OEMs across several global markets with a wide range of capabilities related to mission critical parts.

Helgesen primarily operates out of two facilities in Hartford, Wis., where it is based, and has operations in Poland and Brazil. The company said it offers standard and proprietary products with an emphasis on providing an engineered solution for its customers’ diverse needs. The addition of Helgesen’s locations will expand Standard Iron’s footprint with locations in the Midwest, Southeast and Mexico.

“We are excited to join the Standard Iron organization,” said Tom Marshall, Helgesen Industries managing partner. “In addition to a great historic relationship and strong organizational cultural fit, our team was drawn to the commercial fit of the organizations and the impact of the enhancements we can offer our customers in terms of products and service. Together, the combined organization will have a leading geographic footprint and specialized capabilities to offer to our OEM partners.”

Founded in 1930, Standard Iron is majority owned by an affiliate of private investment firm Owner Resource Group LLC (ORG). The acquisition officially closed on August 2. Standard Iron said it intends to continue marketing Helgesen Industries products under the Helgesen name.