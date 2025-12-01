Stellar acquires Elliott Equipment

Stellar Industries, an employee-owned manufacturer of work trucks, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Elliott Equipment Co., a U.S. manufacturer of truck-mounted aerial work platforms, digger derricks and cranes that serve the utility infrastructure, municipal, construction, and sign and lighting markets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms were not disclosed.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen Stellar’s long-term growth strategy by expanding its lifting equipment and work-at-height solutions, widening its presence across core vocational markets and creating additional opportunities for distributors, customers and employee-owners.

Founded in 1948, Elliott Equipment reportedly pioneered the first truck-mounted telescoping aerial platform and continues to design industry-leading equipment for utility transmission, commercial construction, municipal services and fleet maintenance applications.

“Stellar has always pursued growth opportunities that align with our culture, vision and commitment to excellence,” said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar in Garner, Iowa. “The addition of Elliott Equipment Co. represents an exciting step forward as we continue to build upon our shared values of quality, innovation and customer service. We’re proud to welcome Elliott to the Stellar team.”

Following the close of the transaction, Stellar said Elliott Equipment Co. will operate as a distinct business unit of Stellar in Omaha, Neb., maintaining its current employees, facilities, brand identity and dealer relationships. Elliott Equipment President Jim Glazer will continue to lead the organization.

“We are thrilled to continue the Elliott Equipment Co. story with Stellar,” said Glazer. “This acquisition represents a strong cultural fit between two organizations that share a commitment to people, product integrity and long-term growth.”