Deutz Service Center to open in Georgia

Deutz Corporation announced that it is expanding its customer support network with the addition of a new Deutz Service Center in Mableton, Ga., USA, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. According to the company, the new facility is part of its long-term commitment to strengthening service coverage across the state of Georgia, as well as its broader initiative to expand its service network nationwide.

Deutz Service Center Georgia will operate as part of a hub-and-spoke model, with Deutz Power Center Florida – North, in Jacksonville, Fla., serving as the hub and the new Mableton, Ga., facility extending localized support as a spoke.

“The hub-and-spoke strategy ensures that customers throughout the Southeast benefit from both centralized resources and localized expertise,” said Ryan Merry, regional director, Deutz Eastern Power Operations. “By adding this location near Atlanta, we’re expanding our footprint in a way that keeps customer productivity at the center of everything we do.”

All three facilities are designed to serve as one-stop shops that handle sales, engineering, parts and service, especially for OEMs and larger customers. They provide regularly scheduled maintenance and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Service Center location or at the customer’s site via traveling service technicians. Service Centers also feature fully stocked parts counters for faster repairs with less downtime. The Mableton location will also provide service for any piece of equipment, regardless of the power system.

“Georgia is home to a large and growing population of equipment, and this new service center positions us to serve those customers more effectively,” said Jim Harlow, territory manager, Deutz Eastern Power Operations. “Whether it’s for scheduled maintenance or urgent repairs, our team is ready to deliver the level of service customers expect and deserve from Deutz.”