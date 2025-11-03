Deutz acquires Double Down Heavy Repair

Deutz Corporation has announced the acquisition of Double Down Heavy Repair, a provider of heavy equipment repair services headquartered in Elko, Nev., USA.

Deutz has acquired Double Down Heavy Repair in Elko, Nev. (Photo: Deutz Corp.)

Double Down Heavy Repair has approximately 40 employees and services major mining operations in Nevada and Idaho. It delivers 24/7 equipment service support with embedded technicians maximizing uptime and ensuring operational reliability in some of the industry’s most demanding environments, the announcement noted.

Beyond mining, Double Down also provides specialized repair and maintenance services to the heavy construction, trucking and rail sectors. Operating from a full-service facility in Elko, it specializes in complex rebuilds and large-scale maintenance projects. It is particularly noted for its extensive work on hi-rail trucks.

“This is an exciting step for Double Down and our employees,” said Shawn Marlow, co-owner of Double Down Heavy Repair. “Joining forces with Deutz gives us access to additional resources that will help us support our customers with an even higher level of dedication and responsiveness in the future.”

“Our people are the heart of Double Down,” added Ryan Jones, co-owner of Double Down Heavy Repair. “Together with Deutz, our team will have even more opportunities to grow and develop our combined service capabilities, while expanding our customer base.

For Deutz, the strategic acquisition represents a pivotal advancement in its commitment to strengthening service capabilities across the Americas, broadening its customer base and extending its geographic reach, the company stated.

“Integrating Double Down Heavy Repair’s expertise into our service portfolio enhances our ability to support customers across the Western U.S.,” said Spencer McHugh, head of M&A, strategy and field service growth at Deutz Americas. “Their proven commitment to keeping equipment operational around the clock aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide unparalleled reliability and service. Double Down will form Deutz’s cornerstone in mining service, an essential component to continued service growth across North America.”