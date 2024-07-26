Twin Disc conversion kit receives CARB CORE approval

Twin Disc, which designs, manufactures and sells marine and off-highway power transmission technology, announced in collaboration with its distribution partner, Palmer Johnson Power Systems, that its electric propulsion system conversion kit has been approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) under the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE).

The electric propulsion conversion kit replaces the main engine with configurable power-dense energy storage systems. (Photo: Twin Disc)

CORE is an incentive program intended to encourage California off-road equipment users to purchase or lease currently commercialized zero-emission off-road equipment by offsetting the higher cost of zero-emission technology with a point-of-sale discount.

Twin Disc’s electric propulsion conversion kit eliminates the main diesel engine, replacing it with configurable power-dense energy storage systems that provide the energy needed to power the application. By integrating the system, the company said operators can benefit from substantial operational efficiencies and environmental advantages.

The company is now one of only three manufacturers to receive CORE approval in the commercial harbor craft (CHC) category, said Klaus Meyersieck, global product manager at Twin Disc. He described it as a “significant validation of our commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

“We are proud to contribute to California’s environmental initiatives and support the maritime industry’s shift toward sustainable practices,” he stated. “This approval by CARB is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners at Palmer Johnson Power Systems. Together, we look forward to seeing our systems make a positive impact on the environment and the industry.”