Upfit UTV, OMI unveil hybrid system for off-road vehicles

Upfit UTV, a Fox Factory Holding Corp. subsidiary and producer of purpose-built vehicles, and OMI, a supplier of electric powertrain engineering, have joined forces to introduce off-highway vehicles with OMI Fusion-Drive, a hybrid system for powersports, commercial and government fleets.

“Upfit UTV is an ideal partner for OMI,” said Nicholas White, CEO and founder of OMI, based in Farmers Branch, Texas. “Together, we can quickly scale high-performance vehicles that meet the unique needs of off-highway fleets.”

(Illustration: Upfit UTV)

OMI Fusion-Drive reportedly pairs the power and range of internal combustion engines with the instant acceleration, precise throttle response, and quiet operation of electric motors. OMI said that makes it ideal for defense missions demanding stealth and reliability, heavy-duty work in agriculture and construction, and recreational off-roading such as rock crawling with smooth control.

“OMI Fusion-Drive lets us deliver game-changing performance for off-road vehicles,” said Justin Smith, CEO of Upfit UTV in Phoenix, Ill. “The combination of power, adaptability, and advanced technology ensures we’re meeting the needs of even the most demanding applications.”

The scalable design of the OMI Fusion-Drive design reportedly allows for installation without chassis modification across a range of vehicle models, enabling fast installation and more product choices. OMI said its pre-integration and platform-level optimizations reduce cost, weight, and space, helping OEMs and upfitters cut development time from years to months.

The collaboration between the two companies combines Upfit UTV’s distribution network with OMI’s three decades of expertise in automotive electromechanical innovation. Together, the companies aim to deliver ruggedized performance that is unmatched in today’s market, deploys rapidly, and is designed and built in North America.

The Polaris Ranger 1500 will be the first platform featuring OMI Fusion-Drive, available in diesel and gasoline options. Engineered for heavy-duty tasks in defense, agriculture, and commercial uses, these vehicles are expected to hit the market in Q1 2026.