Kioti adds to HX Series tractor line

Kioti Tractor has introduced the latest additions to its HX Series utility tractor line: the HX1302 and HX1402. Kioti called them its most powerful tractors yet, with up to 35 more horsepower than previous models. The HX1302 and HX1402 have been engineered for heavy-duty farming, bailing, tilling, cultivating, excavating and grading.

The HX1402 tractor. (Photo: Kioti)

Both tractor models are powered by a Kioti four-cylinder, water-cooled diesel engine, delivering up to 140 hp and 120 PTO hp. The power shift transmission is designed for smooth and efficient power delivery, minimizing operator fatigue while providing a highly responsive driving experience, Kioti said.

“The HX1302 and HX1402 utility tractors represent a significant advancement in stability, power and versatility,” said Joel Hicks, product line manager for tractors at Kioti. “These new models empower operators to tackle demanding tasks across farming, land management and grounds maintenance.”

The closed-center hydraulics system delivers 44 gpm for rapid and efficient operation. These new HX Series models have an 8,492-lb. maximum lift capacity and a category II three-point hitch. Kioti said the rear PTO, with 540/540E/1,000 rpm speeds, can adapt to any task.

The HX1302 and HX1402 machines can reach speeds up to 25 mph, while wet multi-disc brakes provide reliable stopping power. The models’ heavier base ensures enhanced stability and minimizes the risk of tipping, the company said, providing superior control on challenging terrain.

The ergonomic operator station features a deluxe seat, a standard instructor seat and adjustable controls to maximize comfort and minimize fatigue. Both models have the Kioti Connect TMS system, which provides real-time alerts and essential vehicle data. The illuminated digital instrument panel offers critical information at a glance, including vehicle status, warnings and TMS alerts.