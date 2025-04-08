Kioti launches Flow+ technology for compact loaders

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

08 April 2025

Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, announced the launch of Flow+ technology, an advancement in hydraulic performance for its compact construction equipment lineup. Available now, the Flow+ compact track loaders (TL750) and skid steer loaders (SL750) enhance hydraulic capabilities for operators who need more power than standard flow without the excessive cost or fuel consumption of full high-flow systems, Kioti said.

The Kioti SL750 skid steer loader with Flow+ technology. The Kioti SL750 skid steer loader with Flow+ technology. (Photo: Kioti)

“Flow+ bridges the gap between standard and high-flow systems, providing operators with the hydraulic power needed to handle more demanding tasks, while improving engine functionality, fuel savings and overall versatility,” said Justin Moe, product manager, compact construction at Kioti. 

Designed for light- to medium-duty hydraulic attachments, Flow+ allows operators to seamlessly run attachments — such as rotary cutters, trenchers and snow blowers — while still supporting standard-flow attachments for everyday tasks. Built with a five-port coupler block; dedicated Flow+ tube lines and valve; and an added gear pump, Kioti said the system optimizes performance and long-term durability by providing more power than standard flow systems while reducing heat and wear compared to high-flow alternatives. Flow+ enhances productivity by enabling quick attachment changes, and its optimized hydraulic power management conserves fuel.

The new Flow+ models offer a significant upgrade in hydraulic performance compared to the standard models. While the standard models operate at 3,335 psi (230 bar) with a hydraulic flow of 21.9 gpm (82.90 lpm) and 41.80 hp (31.10 kW), the Flow+ models operate at a lower pressure of 2,900 psi (200 bar) but provide a higher hydraulic flow of 34.0 gpm (128.80 lpm) and power of 65.70 hp (46 kW).

