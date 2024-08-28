Vanguard 300 engine now in production

28 August 2024

Briggs & Stratton announced the production launch of the 307cc Vanguard 300 single-cylinder horizontal shaft engine. It is suited for a range of applications, including high-pressure pumps and pressure washers, generators and hydraulic power packs, wood splitters and chippers, leaf vacuums and blowers, concrete trowels, saws, trenchers and more.

Vanguard 300 single-cylinder horizontal shaft engine The Vanguard 300 single-cylinder horizontal shaft engine offers 307cc and is rated 10 gross hp. (Photo: Briggs & Stratton)

The Vanguard 300 has bore/stroke dimensions of 3.15 in. x 2.40 in. and is rated 10.0 gross hp at 3,600 rpm. Features include:

  • a computer-controlled ignition system;
  • governed idle for more usable power at idle, precise speed setting and better load response;
  • specially designed blower, rewind and shielding to keep the engine running cooler longer;
  • one-pull starting;
  • a 4.78-liter fuel tank, and more.

“Our horizontal engine lineup and our customers just gained a major asset with the addition of the Vanguard 300,” said Chris Davison, senior director of Product and Brand Management – Utility at Briggs & Stratton. “We’ve taken the cutting-edge technology our single-cylinder engines are known for and optimized it for a power range our commercial users have been asking for.”

Such features include the mechanical compression release and choke, which have been optimized for improved cold weather starting down to 0° F (-17.78° C). Vanguard said operators will benefit from reliable starting and smooth-running operation over a wide range of loads due to the optimized carburetor.

TransportGuard technology, developed to solve the problem of machine operators neglecting to shut off the fuel during transport, provides a user-friendly 3-in-1 control lever that integrates a single-action fuel and ignition shut-off switch to prevent the mixing of fuel and oil when equipment is being transported to and from worksites.

Self-cleaning Cyclonic Air Filtration technology, standard on all Vanguard single-cylinder engines, is designed to catch more debris and keep particles moving, preventing clogs and helping to prolong the life of the engine while maximizing performance. It enables equipment air filter replacement intervals to be increased to 600 hours, which the company said reduces maintenance and improves equipment uptime.

The entire Vanguard single-cylinder engine lineup is backed by a three-year commercial limited warranty plus one warranty bonus year when an engine is registered.

