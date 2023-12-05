Wärtsilä to add four methanol marine engines

Wärtsilä plans to add the 20, 31, 46F and 46TS to its lineup of engines capable of operating with methanol. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

In 2022, the Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine and MethanolPac storage and supply system were launched, becoming one of the first commercially available solutions for using methanol as a fuel in the maritime industry, the company noted. The 32 Methanol engine has received type approval certificates from several classification societies.

The company now plans to add the 20, 31, 46F and 46TS to its lineup of engines capable of operating with methanol fuel. The engines will be available for deliveries at different stages starting in 2025.

“Decarbonization is front and center to our strategy going forward, and the development of engines capable of running on future fuels is crucial to that,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä’s Marine Power business. “Wärtsilä takes an innovative approach to supporting the marine industry’s transformation to more sustainable operations, and this broad range of methanol engines emphasizes this.”

The four new methanol engines will be available for deliveries at different stages starting in 2025. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

The company is making significant investments in developing new fuel-flexible technologies and products, noted Stefan Nysjö, vice president of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “We recognize that it is vital for shipowners to have maximum flexibility and to keep options open as the industry navigates the uncertain pathway to net zero, and we are working hard to deliver this operational flexibility. Our track record is already very solid, and this expanded engine portfolio adds to both our accomplishments and our long-term commitment to the maritime industry,” he added.

The company also said it is developing corresponding methanol retrofit capabilities for its diesel engine portfolio, covering both new engines as well as those currently in operation. Methanol upgrades are either available or under development for the Wärtsilä 31, 32, 46F, 46TS and ZA40S engines, while the 20 engine family can be ordered with methanol combustion capabilities.