Workhorse adds Geotab telematics to step van

Zero-emission commercial vehicle manufacturer Workhorse Group Inc. has announced the integration of Geotab’s advanced telematics technology into its Workhorse W56 step van. This offering reportedly combines active data monitoring in the W56 with Geotab solutions to seamlessly integrate vehicle data into the MyGeotab platform. Fleet managers can now access vital vehicle data through a unified dashboard, enhancing fleet performance and mobility. Accessing Geotab’s technology is now a plug-and-play experience, enabling fleets to reduce costs, maximize uptime, and increase efficiency.

The Class 5 and 6 Workhorse W56 step van. The company’s vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations and a growing range of specialized applications. (Photo: Workhorse)

“Geotab is committed to optimizing fleet performance, especially for fleets transitioning to electric vehicles,” said Bobby Valentine, head of Global OEM Strategic Partnerships at Geotab. “By integrating our technology with Workhorse vehicles, we offer vital insights to streamline charging schedules and optimize battery usage. This ensures operational efficiency and cost savings throughout the transition, and beyond.”

Workhorse said its W56 step van was designed to be the ideal zero-emission vehicle for last-mile delivery through its range, cargo capacity and performance. When paired with Geotab’s telematics, fleet managers gain the tools they need to track and optimize their vehicles, making operations smoother and more efficient. By choosing to equip their W56 step vans with Geotab’s telematics technology, the company said fleet managers can fully leverage EV efficiencies.

“By partnering with Geotab, we are offering access to one of the most widely deployed analytics tools for fleets worldwide,” said Josh Anderson, CTO of Workhorse. “With over 4 million connected vehicles globally, including a significant number of medium-duty fleets in the U.S., Geotab’s reach is unmatched. This integration allows us to provide our customers with top-tier products that enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and maximize the benefits of electric vehicle technology.”

Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Ind.. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.