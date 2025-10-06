Let’s Build Your Next Machine Together

Kubota engines deliver reliable power up to 200 HP, trusted worldwide for clean, durable performance in machines that never quit.

OEMs face constant pressure to deliver equipment that is durable, compliant and capable of meeting customer expectations. Every machine must balance performance with efficiency, longevity and sustainability. At Kubota, we understand those demands and we build our engines to help OEMs meet them with confidence.

Kubota engines deliver reliable power up to 200 HP, trusted worldwide for clean, durable performance in machines that never quit. From aerial lifts and pumps to forklifts and compact construction equipment, our engines are designed to integrate seamlessly, simplify development and support OEMs in bringing high-performing products to market.

Built for OEMs

With more than a century of engineering expertise, Kubota has become a global leader in compact industrial power. Our diesel and spark-ignited engines are engineered for durability, low vibration and fuel efficiency, making them the preferred choice across industries.

With one of the most versatile lineups in the market, spanning 4.5 to 200 HP, Kubota helps OEMs:

Streamline design and integration with compact, flexible power solutions.

Meet global emissions standards including EPA, CARB and EU regulations.

Cover multiple applications with fewer engine variants, reducing complexity and cost.

More than engines, we’re a partner in success

Kubota backs every engine with resources OEMs can count on long after machines leave the factory:

A global service network with 1200+ authorized locations in North America.

Factory-backed warranties to protect your investment.

Simplified diagnostics, streamlined service routines and technical training.

Digital tools like the Kubota Engine Service App, offering instant access to manuals, parts catalogs and maintenance schedules.

This combination of reliable engines and world-class support makes Kubota not just a supplier, but a partner invested in OEM success.

Powering progress, together

Kubota engines are trusted worldwide because we build more than power solutions. We build partnerships. At Power Progress 2025, we look forward to connecting with OEMs to explore how our engines up to 200 HP can support your next machine, your next market and your long-term success.