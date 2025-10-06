Voith Turbo Commercial Vehicles to become Driventic

Voith Turbo Commercial Vehicles, a division of Voith, has announced it will operate as an independent company under the Driventic brand name, effective Nov. 1, 2025. It is presenting the new name and future product portfolio for the first time at Busworld Europe 2025, which is taking place this week in Brussels, Belgium.

The Driventic product range will consist of refinements and advancements of Voith products, including the VEDS and VEDS 1.5 electrical drive systems. (Photo: Voith Turbo Commercial Vehicles/Driventic)

“Busworld Europe is our most important trade fair for the commercial vehicle industry. We are therefore especially pleased to be able to present Driventic there for the first time under the new brand name and give customers, partners and suppliers an initial impression of our future identity,” said Dr. Gregor Wiche, CEO, Voith Turbo Commercial Vehicles (soon to be Driventic).

According to the company, the change reflects the division’s positioning as a specialist in efficient drive technologies in the commercial vehicle industry and a driver of the mobility transition. Operating on the market as an independent company will enable Driventic to make faster decisions, act more flexibly and respond in good time to new market developments.

“Above all, we will push the further development of electrical drive systems,” Wiche stated. “At the same time, we intend to secure and expand our strong market position in conventional solutions so as to be able to offer customers future-proof products in both areas of technology.”

The product range encompasses integrated systems and digital services consisting of technological refinements and advancements of Voith products, including:

the electrical drive systems VEDS and VEDS 1.5,

automatic transmissions DIWA and DIWA NXT,

retarders and air compressors,

the TurboCompound transmission solution,

and Hydrodamp vibration damper.

Driventic will continue to operate out of Heidenheim, Germany, with 1,400 employees at 27 locations in 19 countries.