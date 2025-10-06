Cummins shows new ProTec independent front suspension at Busworld

Cummins’ ProTec front suspension system (Photo: PPI)

Cummins Drivetrain & Braking Systems, manufacturer of solutions for commercial vehicles, has unveiled its new ProTec independent front suspension (IFS) at Busworld 2025, which is taking place between 4-9 October at Brussels Expo in Belgium.

Designed specifically for buses and coaches, the new IFS is designed to be a drop-in replacement for existing suspension systems, highlighting the ease of use and service.

Stephane Janiszewski, regional leader, Europe for Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems said: “Our ProTec brand has been synonymous with quality and durability for more than 20 years and the new ProTec IFS leverages this expertise in its design and performance for buses and coaches.”

Compared to traditional bus axles, the IFS delivers an improved ride quality, with each wheel able to move independently. This helps to reduce vibration and noise, with les cabin intrusion. Stability is also improved as the IFS helps to reduce body roll.

Cummins stated that the steering angle of up to 60 degrees is best in class, while helping to deliver accurate steering response and stability even on tight city streets.

The ProTec model has been subjected to extensive testing and validation to prove out the design. Features such as the high-performance dampers, air springs and anti-roll bars have been optimised for efficiency.

Additionally, the system is maintenance free, with no greasing required as the king pin and steering are greased for life. The rotor is also said to be easy to change, with no need to remove the hub or bearings.

“This new IFS can be offered as a complete driveline package with rear axle options, either the latest 17x mechanical or electric ultra-low floor (eULFA) axles,” added Janiszewski.