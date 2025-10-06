Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Cummins shows new ProTec independent front suspension at Busworld

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

06 October 2025

Cummins' ProTec front suspension system Cummins’ ProTec front suspension system (Photo: PPI)

Cummins Drivetrain & Braking Systems, manufacturer of solutions for commercial vehicles, has unveiled its new ProTec independent front suspension (IFS) at Busworld 2025, which is taking place between 4-9 October at Brussels Expo in Belgium.

Designed specifically for buses and coaches, the new IFS is designed to be a drop-in replacement for existing suspension systems, highlighting the ease of use and service.

Stephane Janiszewski, regional leader, Europe for Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems said: “Our ProTec brand has been synonymous with quality and durability for more than 20 years and the new ProTec IFS leverages this expertise in its design and performance for buses and coaches.”

Compared to traditional bus axles, the IFS delivers an improved ride quality, with each wheel able to move independently. This helps to reduce vibration and noise, with les cabin intrusion. Stability is also improved as the IFS helps to reduce body roll.

Cummins stated that the steering angle of up to 60 degrees is best in class, while helping to deliver accurate steering response and stability even on tight city streets.

The ProTec model has been subjected to extensive testing and validation to prove out the design. Features such as the high-performance dampers, air springs and anti-roll bars have been optimised for efficiency.

Additionally, the system is maintenance free, with no greasing required as the king pin and steering are greased for life. The rotor is also said to be easy to change, with no need to remove the hub or bearings.

“This new IFS can be offered as a complete driveline package with rear axle options, either the latest 17x mechanical or electric ultra-low floor (eULFA) axles,” added Janiszewski.

Cummins Drivetrain & Braking Systems Cummins PPI buses and coaches commercial vehicles front suspension system Busworld 2025 Stephane Janiszewski ProTec independent front suspension (IFS) ProTec Brussels Expo Belgium
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
HD Hyundai launches HT38 CTL in North America
New compact track loader debuts at Utility Expo 2025
VMAC debuts new power-generating products
Multiple new products on display at Utility Expo 2025
Going back 90 years: Diesel Progress September 1988
An all-wheel-drive off-highway hauler
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA