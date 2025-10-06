New Continental city bus tire uses up to 60% renewable material

Conti Urban HA 5 NXT (Photo: PPI)

Continental has shown an updated version of its HA city bus tire, the Conti Urban HA 5 NXT, at Busworld 2025 in Brussels, Belgium.

Billed as the most advanced city bus tire to date, there are three primary criteria which define the new model.

First, up to 60% of the tire is made up from renewable, recycled and ISCC Plus mass-balanced material. Second, the tire offers a 25% reduction in rolling resistance, which can help electric buses achieve a 15% increase in overall range.

Lastly, the new tread compound should return a 15% increase in total mileage compared to the previous model, while retaining the EU Class B standard for wet weather grip.

“[Busworld] is an excellent platform to present the Conti Urban HA 5 NXT to our original equipment customers, fleet operators, transport companies, and also the trade public,” said Leo Kolodziej, head of Original Equipment Bus and Truck Tires EMEA at Continental.

Founded in 2010, the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a leading global certification system for promoting a traceable, sustainable, deforestation-free, and climate-friendly supply chain.

The ISCC Plus standard specifically supports the transition to a circular economy and bioeconomy. This voluntary certification standard validates the sustainability characteristics of alternative raw materials along the entire supply chain, from origin to end user.

“The externally certified lifecycle assessment shows an 11% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to the previous Conti Urban HA 3 model,” explained Hinnerk Kaiser, head of Production Development, Bus and Truck Tires EMEA at Continental.

Amongst other things, natural rubber, renewable fillers, recycled synthetic rubber and rubber from mechanically processed scrap tires are used in production of the new model.