2025 Review: Top 10 most-read articles on Power Progress

Looking back over 2025, Power Progress has published articles covering an even broader range of topics than in years past, largely due to the continued fracturing of the power market in terms of new fuels and engine tech, through to the push for solutions which deliver reduced emissions.

Here, we highlight the top 10 articles which received the most orginal visits over the year. If nothing else, the selection highlights the diverse range of subjects which interest our readers - although a bus explosion in South Korea did seem to catch everyone’s eye.

1.

South Korean media reports explosion of hydrogen bus

Hyundai Elec City fuel cell bus (Photo: Hyundai Motor)

Posted in January, this story covered how a hydrogen-fuel bus in Chungju, South Korea, exploded directly after refuelling.

2.

Danfoss to acquire Hydro Holding SpA

This article, which was posted in November, featured news that Danfoss Power Solutions would build up its product portfolio with the purchase of Italian hose fittings specialist Hydro Holding SpA.

3.

New report on tariff impact for construction equipment industry

An article published in May 2025 covering the release of a report by Off-Highway Researech that predicted the future impact of US tariffs on the construction equipment market across the country.

4.

John Deere commits to $20B in U.S. investment

As the title suggests, this article from May reported on the announcement by John Deere chairman and CEO John May that the company would invest big money over the next 10 years in new factory capacity.

5.

EPA to start ‘reconsideration’ of emissions regulations

US Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington DC (Photo: Reuters)

From March 2025, an article looking at plans put forward by the US EPA to review 31 policies put in place by previous administrations intended to reduce emissions. At the time, Lee Zledin, EPA administrator, said: “We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion to drive down cost of living for American families, unleash American energy, bring auto jobs back to the US and more.”

6.

Engine makers bringing innovation to Munich

This roundup article, published in March in advance of the Bauma 2025 trade fair in Munich, outlined what various engine OEMs would be presenting in Germany.

7.

Parker Hannifin unveils second-generation Global Vehicle Inverter

In another preview article for Bauma published in March, we covered the updated inverter to be presented at the Munich trade fair by Parker Hannifin.

8.

Cummins unveils new 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine for Ram pickups

2025 Ram Heavy Duty and Chassis Cab 6.7-liter Cummins TurbodIesel (Photo: Ram)

While pickup engines are not generally within our coverage remit, this article from January featuring a new engine from long-time supplier Cummins to Ram (previously part of Dodge) was a popular item.

9.

Hino to pay $1.6 billion for falsifying engine emissions data in the US

An article from January covering the payments Hino were to pay for submission of false and fraudulent engine emissions data.

10.

Kubota unveils new utility tractor at national ag show

Kubota MX4900 utility tractor (Photo: Kubota)

Rounding out our top 10 most read articles, we have this from March 2025, looking at the launch of the Kubota MX4900 utility tractor.