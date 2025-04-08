Parker Hannifin unveils second-generation Global Vehicle Inverter

The GVI Gen 2 series from Parker Hannifin. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Motion and control technologies provider Parker Hannifin announced it will showcase its new Global Vehicle Inverter (GVI) series at the Bauma 2025 in its booth in Hall A4, Stand 215. The second-generation GVI series (GVI Gen 2) was developed to meet the evolving needs of OEMs building electric and hybrid vehicles for on- and off-highway applications.

The GVI Gen 2 delivers enhanced motor control for both traction and auxiliary functions, improved safety features and greater design flexibility needed across multiple industries, including construction, mining, material handling, agriculture and transportation, Parker said.

For scalability, Parker offers the GVI Gen 2 in two power configurations — 75kW and 250kW — with a 125kW coming soon. The series is also tuned to match with the Parker Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) range of permanent magnet AC (PMAC) motors.

Advanced safety features of the GVI Gen 2 include Safe Torque Off (STO), High Voltage Interlock Loop (HVIL), active and passive discharge and high-speed overvoltage protection.

To maximize energy efficiency and longevity, Parker said the GVI Gen 2 incorporates advanced liquid cooling to reduce thermal stress for optimum performance under harsh operating conditions.

The inverter series has a wide operating voltage, from 200 to 750 V DC, allowing OEMs to more easily adapt to various vehicle platforms. Additionally, it’s rated IP67/IP6K9K for operation in extreme environments.

The GVI Gen 2’s onboard I/Os provide enhanced connectivity, making it easier to integrate the inverter into existing systems, Parker said. It also offers internal EMI filters, high-voltage PowerLok connections and flexible mounting options.