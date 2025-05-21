Allison 3000 Series transmission available for CNG-powered Mack Granite

Allison Transmission announced that its 3000 Series automatic transmission is now available in the compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered Mack Granite truck for waste management customers. This latest release follows the launch of the Allison 4500 Rugged Duty Series transmission with the Mack Granite CNG in 2023.

The Allison 3000 Series automatic transmission. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

“This expanded powertrain option gives our customers more flexibility to optimize their trucks specifically for lighter-duty waste applications,” said Jonathan Randall, president, Mack Trucks North America. “By offering the Allison 3000 paired with the L9N, we’re delivering a solution that reduces acquisition costs while maintaining the reliability and performance Mack customers expect, particularly for light-duty roll-off applications where a higher GVWR isn’t necessary.”

Allison transmissions pair with different fuel types, including diesel, CNG and other alternative fuels.

“Pairing Allison transmissions with natural gas engines leverages our torque converter to ensure peak performance and fuel efficiency,” said Rohan Barua, vice president, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission. “Unlike manuals and AMTs, our automatics maintain seamless, full-power shifts, enabling vehicles to travel farther in less time. This allows refuse fleets to achieve sustainability goals without sacrificing productivity. The CNG-powered Mack Granite will optimize fleet productivity, improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.”

The 3000 Series is designed to make medium- and heavy-duty vehicles more fuel efficient and easier to operate, Allison said. They are engineered to meet the demands of various applications including distribution, refuse, utility services, fire and emergency, transit buses and more. 3000 Series transmissions can accommodate engines with power ratings ranging from 210 - 450 hp (157 - 336 kW) and torque capacities up to 1,250 lb.-ft (1,695 N-m).