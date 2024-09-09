Baudouin unveils new 8F21 marine engine at SMM in Hamburg

New 8F21 marine engine (Photo: Baudouin)

Baudouin has introduced its new 8F21 marine engine at the SMM marine trade fair in Hamburg, Germany.

The new engine is a 16.7-litre V8 twin-turbo model which is certified to IMO 2 emissions standards. Bore and stroke (in mm) is 127 x 165. With a 14-inch flywheel housing and SAE 1 flywheel, idle speed is 700 rpm.

The engine is based around a cast iron block and cylinder heads, which further feature individual covers for ease of maintenance. Other key features include a forged steel crank with five bearings and oil-cooled light steel pistons which use three high-performance piston rings.

There is also a two-stage cooling system with built-in HT thermostatic valve, an integrated fresh water expansion tank and high-efficiency tubular heat exchanger.

Using advanced common rail tech, the injection system delivers diesel at 2200 bar to support efficient performance and help meet emissions regulations.

Set up for the P3 duty rating, the 8F21 produces 809 kW (1100 hp) at 2300 rpm. In the P4 guise, this increases to 919 kW (1250 hp). For P5 applications, this goes up to 1000 kW (1360 hp).

P3 ratings cover intermittent use applications (seasonal passenger vessels, pilot boats, firefighting vessels, etc.) with up to a 50% load factor and an operating time of between 1000 and 3000 hours per year.

P4 covers high performance applications (fast rescue vessels, military vessels, patrol boats, etc.) with operating times of less than 1000 hours per year. P5 involves load factors up to 60% with annual running times of about 500 hours, with most use cases involving private pleasure craft.

Commenting on the new engine, Sebastian Peyron, vice president for Strategy and Engineering at Baudouin said: “This engine is the best-in-class in terms of power and compactness ratio. From the 17-litre engine, we are reaching 1000 kW and this will allow our partners to target new final users, such as light duty and pleasure applications.”

With dimensions of 1626 x 1314 x 1198 (length x height x width, in mm), the 8F21 has an overall weight of 1900 kg.