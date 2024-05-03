Bendix to increase Indiana facility capacity

Over the next year and a half, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) will upgrade its Huntington, Ind., Distribution Center – the company’s primary North American distribution point – into a state-of-the-art operation using automation technology, while the engine vibration damper business will consolidate production into a larger space on the campus.

Initially established in 1980 as a 30-worker manufacturing and distribution center, the Huntington location now employs over 500 people across multiple plants. In 2019, the company acquired a new location for expansion and realignment of its operations, bringing the complex to 855,000 sq. ft. across four buildings. In addition to engine vibration dampers, operations at the site include air compressor remanufacturing, electronics assembly and manufacturing of integrated modules.

The changes to the site are the result of a multimillion-dollar capital investment by Bendix. As part of the upgrade, the company will implement automated storage and retrieval system technology, a warehouse control system and automated conveyance to create an automated goods-to-person (GTP) system that it said will improve safety, ergonomics, quality and efficiency and increase material flow. Implementation of the new system is planned for mid-2025.

“Going to GTP will provide Bendix an advantage from a distribution technology standpoint, increasing productivity for the business and improving our delivery capacity to customers,” said Randy Seaman, director, Bendix North American distribution. “We will automate and streamline the entire process of material picking and preparing shipments.”

A human-machine interface system will enable employees to meet specific customer requirements in packaging and shipping. In addition, reconfiguring the distribution center’s current location will create roughly 90,000 sq. ft. of free space, which will be held in reserve to address long-term expansion opportunities.

Bendix has produced dampers in Huntington since in 2018. It now plans to consolidate dampers manufacturing and material storage into a single location on campus.

“Through this strategic initiative, we can make the most of our production footprint,” said Eric Meehan, interim managing director – Operations in Huntington. “The project will enable us to centralize the operation in a larger space. It will increase our efficiency and productivity, bringing out the best in our employees and, most importantly, benefiting our customers.”

The move will take place over the next year, with completion expected by the end of 2024.