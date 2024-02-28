Vanair expands factory as its products, capabilities expand

An artist rendition of Vanair’s new factory in Michigan City, Ind. (Illustration: Vanair)

Vanair is in the middle of a factory expansion that will add about 100,000 sq. ft. to its footprint in Michigan City, Ind. The new facility – located behind its South Plant and corporate headquarters building on land it already owned – is expected to add dozens of new positions to its current roster of 215 employees. When the new plant gets to work later this year, the company said the $8.3 million investment will mark a significant milestone in its history – and especially for its future.

“Our company has experienced remarkable growth over the past 15 years, and this expansion will enable us to meet the increasing demand for our products while creating new employment opportunities,” said Ralph Kokot, CEO of Vanair Manufacturing Inc., when the factory expansion was announced last summer.

Founded in 1972 as a division of Sullair Corp., the firm became Vanair Manufacturing in 1984 and was acquired by Ralph Kokot in 1997. Today, it’s managed by the Kokot brothers, with Ralph as CEO and Greg as president, and has seen significant year over year sales growth through 2023. The company has expanded its catalog to include the underdeck PTO systems it began with, as well as air compressors, generators, welders, engine starters and, three years ago, its EPEQ (Electrified Power Equipment) line of equipment.

“We are proud to be a part of the air compressor hub of the U.S. in Northwest Indiana,” said Greg Kokot. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts that have put us on the map and allowed our business to thrive. This factory expansion will allow us to better serve our customers and further contribute to the local economy.”

Training and more

Vanair used the quiet time brought on by COVID-19 restrictions to revamp the training programs it gives to upfitters, technicians, distributors and dealers. The learning happens at Vanair’s North Plant in Michigan City, where classroom and hands-on instruction get students up to speed on installation, troubleshooting and the like.

“They find there’s value in having the training here at the factory,” said Donnie Stone, director of Training and Technical Publications, Vanair. “It’s not just the training that’s beneficial. We also give tours of this facility, of our headquarters – discussing things like the plant expansion – and show them what our plans are for the new facility. With every class that we bring in, there’s always at least one person who says, ‘I had no idea that you guys do this.’”

“That’s a pretty common theme with people who tour the facilities,” said Ralph Kokot. “This is a very dynamic company. We’re always innovating and evolving and doing new product development. We’re always listening to the voice of the customer and doing some really amazing, innovative things. As folks tour the facilities, it’s very interesting to listen to the commentary as they get a true understanding of what our corporate culture is, the products that we develop, and the markets that we serve.”

“Often, from a dealer or service center standpoint, the common question is, ‘what can you do to help us grow our business?’ By giving them tours along with the training, they see it all,” said Stone. “Of course, the sales staff at dealers should already know what’s available. Often, it’s service techs doing the training, and they typically work with customers the most. There’s a lot of opportunity for them out there.”

Another of the latest products from the Michigan City, Ind.-based company include the dual voltage Goodall Start•All Jump•Pack 12-24 V lithium-ion jump-starter. It offers over 10,000 A of starting power, which the company said makes it capable of jump-starting agricultural, construction and vocational equipment. It can also work as a portable charger for recharging smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It’s products like this that are taking Vanair into completely new markets. (Photo: Vanair)

Ever-expanding catalog

“We like to say that everyone’s a salesman,” said Jeremy Pine, director of Service and Warranty, Vanair. “From that standpoint, problem calls can lead to new product development. EPEQ really started because of a complaint of noise. The customer had a fleet of mobile service vans, and they were using an engine-driven product within those vans. We developed a product to satisfy that problem, and from there it lends itself perfectly to idle mitigation and emission control and reduction goals. Today, we have a whole lot of product development in that area.”

The EPEQ product line has opened new doors for the company and its partners. A self-contained system that can be installed in trailers as well as engine- and electric-powered vehicles, its controller communicates with ELiMENT lithium-ion iron phosphate batteries assembled by Vanair in Michigan City. When hooked together, each tool works as a system. The catalog consists of idle management technology, air compressors, AC power inverters, welders, Level 1 and 2 EV charging and DC-DC converters and an ePTO.

Vanair has continued to develop its engine-driven products, as well. The latest is the Air N Arc 330 Diesel All-In-One Power System, which offers 60 cfm of air power; 10,000 W of smooth wave AC electric power; a 330A, 12V and 24V battery booster; a 50A 12V-24V-48V charger and a Lincoln Electric 330 amp DC multi-process arc welder. It’s powered by a Kubota D902-E4B three-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine rated 24.8 hp.

“The Air N Arc 330 Diesel underscores our unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Greg Kokot. “This powerhouse machine seamlessly integrates a diverse range of functions.”

The company upgraded the Air N Arc line with a Bolt-On-Frame kit, which makes the fuel tank and battery an integral part of the unit. The kit permits it to be fully functional with no need to integrate it with the fuel system and battery on the truck chassis, which the company said enables easy removal and installation. It can also be dropped off for power on a job site.

The Air N Arc 330 Diesel also supports vehicles without a traditional PTO setup or to meet objectives for vehicle idle management by powering the EPEQ ePTO hydraulic system. The company said it can transition a van or service truck into a hybrid system, harnessing the range of EPEQ tools, including the addition of HVAC comfort during idle management.

“Our broad product portfolio is leading us into places that no one at Vanair would have expected five years ago,” said Dean Stratham, vice president of Sales, Vanair. “Products like the EPEQ welder, the EV charging cables and some others have led us into fantastic new opportunities. We’ve been in the heavy-duty truck space for the past several years, and we’re getting more influence with distributors there. But now with some of these products, we’re heading into the automotive space, too.”

An aftermarket parts store chain will stock certain Vanair products.

“Because of that relationship and the buzz that’s building around it, we’ve already had some discussions with farm and ranch stores,” he said. “It’s a completely different space that not a lot of people think about Vanair for – yet. We’re always evolving.”

Vanair has continued to develop its engine-driven products, as well. The latest is the Air N Arc 330 Diesel All-In-One Power System, which is powered by a Kubota D902-E4B three-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine rated 24.8 hp. It includes a Lincoln Electric 330 amp DC multi-process arc welder, as well. (Photo: Vanair)

OEM opportunities

The company is also expanding its reach into different end-user markets through work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“We’ve been solicited by some of the largest names in ag for air systems on their implements,” said Strathman. “Mining is growing significantly for us, too. We started in North America with mines that use ANFO for blasting – ammonium nitrate and fuel oil. Now we’ve got people in Europe that want us to be their global partner for air.”

Vanair has long provided air systems for locomotive brakes, especially in rail yard shuttling equipment. Other applications include well drilling, air excavation, and shotcrete used in tunneling and mining applications. It’s provided power systems for fire and brush trucks for years, as well.

Battery Brush fire fighter

Recently, its EPEQ technology also entered the fire-fighting space. Vanair’s engineering team worked with MTECH Inc., the family-owned manufacturer of QTAC fire and rescue products, including UTV and truck skids. The result of the collaboration is the Tsunami E-Pro, a self-contained electric firefighting skid with a 150 to 400 gal. polymer water tank and a flow rate of up to 23 gal. a minute at 215 psi. Skid units are typically powered by a dedicated gasoline or diesel engine, but this gets two ELiMENT batteries controlled by an EPEQ battery management system.

“It’s the first-ever skid in the industry made with electricity powering the pump,” said Jim Burge, vice president of Sales, QTAC Fire, Chico, Calif. “Some of the key advantages are sound. It’s super quiet. Plus, it’s super simple. A six-year-old can operate it. Just hit the button and turn it on.”

California mandates that work crews have fire suppression available on any outdoor worksite in the event a spark tries to set a field ablaze. Crews can quickly knock down a fire using a skid unit. It can also be used to apply fire retardant.

The two batteries permit the pump unit to run for four hours continuously, but with a 400 gal. tank the run time is limited before it needs to be resupplied. The batteries can be recharged at the station or looped into the truck’s electrical system, which would allow it to run as long as there is water in the tank and fuel in the truck. QTAC’s skids can draft, too, where they pull water from a river or lake for a continuous flow through the pump.

“QTAC has grown by leaps and bounds,” said Burge, “and our partnership with Vanair will be key to that continued growth. Vanair is the secret sauce with this unit. We’ve already got some major players that are interested, including military suppliers, public utilities and distributors we’ve never worked with before.”

Vanair’s PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck All-In-One Power System is designed to integrate beneath the vehicle chassis to preserve cargo space above the frame rails. The UDSM Power System has a 125 to 185 cfm rotary screw air compressor, a 10 kW generator, a 330 A welder, 12V-24V-36V battery boosting, 12V-24V-36V battery charging, and up to 30 gpm at 2000 psi of hydraulic-driven power. During last year’s Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky., the company demonstrated the system’s welding capability. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Problem solving

While its overall product line has expanded, Vanair has been careful to not lose its focus as a supplier of “Mobile Power Solutions.” It has continued to improve and build on its first product: the truck-mounted 185 cfm underdeck rotary screw air compressor. The design integrated the components of a tow-behind air compressor onto a truck’s chassis and employed the truck engine to drive the compressor via a PTO.

“It is a leap from what our core business is to electrifying pump equipment for fighting brush fires,” said Ralph Kokot. “There is a dichotomy there. Culturally, the voice of the customer is critical for us, and sometimes we have to think outside of the box. What does the customer want? What does the customer not even know that they want? Staying in front of that technology curve is important for us as a company.”

“Our sales and marketing teams are not just out there selling and taking orders, they’re out there looking for problems so we can bring solutions to our customers,” said Kai Justice, Director of Engineering, Vanair. “We’re very solution-driven. We have 50 years of experience working with these applications, so when it came to making an electric compressor with our EPEQ technology, we could apply our knowledge of the applications and the way the customer thinks to the development.”

The company likes to say that when the world slowed down due to COVID restrictions, it kept busy and developed EPEQ in-house.

“Anybody can buy a battery and think they’re going to make something new,” said Sara Tilden, vice president of Marketing, Vanair. “But our experience with the applications meant we knew the things that end-users can do to their equipment and we were able to leapfrog through the product development cycle. It helped us to really understand the battery management system and how that interacts with how people will use the ecosystem of tools that are part of the EPEQ line.”

A Ford F-150 Lightning battery-electric pickup truck sits outside of the company’s South Plant after being upfitted with an EPEQ system by Vanair. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Voice of the customer

Paying attention to voice-of-the-customer requests has led the company to its current predicament: it’s completely out of floor space at its South Plant. The new factory will alleviate that situation and allow it to take on new projects. As a case in point: Vanair sells its products through several different channels, and when it comes to truck upfitting it works with more than 300 dealers in North America. Many of those dealers have found they are at capacity, as well.

“We have been approached by some in our dealer network who recognized that we had the capacity and the wherewithal to help them upfit trucks for their customers. They’ve asked us to help, and we are doing that,” said Strathman. “We only want to do a full upfit on something that has Vanair equipment on it. We’re not necessarily looking to just mount service bodies. If we would do that, we could have about 1000 more trucks a year, but that is not our business model.”

As the company talked about the opportunity with its dealers, it turned out that a lot them were ready accept Vanair’s help.

“In the past, in our best years, we probably did 80 to 120 trucks a year between compressor-only installs and full body builds,” said Strathman. “Now the current expectation is between 25 and 30 a month. And once the new building up and going, we really need to get up to 80 a month.”

In many ways, the skilled labor shortage has helped drive such opportunities for the Michigan City-based supplier.

“There’s been a deficit of people going into the trades, and finding good, qualified technicians has been hard,” said Strathman. “We’ve been blessed and fortunate to hire a good team of talented people and continue to do so. We can support our dealers in that way.”

Vanair assembles its battery packs in-house in Michigan City, Ind. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Finding good help

Vanair’s vice president of Plant Operations joined the company over a decade ago, after leadership stints with manufacturers in “corporate America.”

“One day I decided, I’m going to try something different,” said Adam W. Jasicki, “and Vanair’s been the best company I’ve come to work for. When I was interviewed, Ralph Kokot gave me the whole spiel. And he told me, ‘we go by the Golden Rule around here.’ Well, I’ve heard that speech before, but after coming to work here, I found out he was 100% spot on. We do go by the Golden Rule, and the most important asset in our organization are our employees who make it happen.”

Jasicki said planning the layout of the new facility has involved the entire organization, which said will improve productivity by more than 30%.

Hiring the personnel that will help make that happen is ongoing.

“When we’re looking for skilled help, it’s not necessarily ‘do you have all the skills and abilities’ – because some of my people came from the fast food industry,” said Jasicki. “If they come in with the right enthusiasm, the will to learn, and they have no bad habits yet, we will offer the right training to make them successful.”

This article originally appeared in the January-February 2024 issue of Power Progress.