Bobcat expands tractor lineup

Inside the Bobcat UT6566 utility tractor. (Illustration: Bobcat)

Bobcat Co. will expand its tractor lineup with the launch of three utility tractors: the UT6066, UT6566 and UT6573. The company said its utility tractors are built for work, while making it easier for operators of all experience levels to accomplish more on their acreage.

“Designed with intuitive, operator-friendly controls, Bobcat utility tractors are dependable, easy to operate, and highly versatile machines that maximize performance and productivity,” said Jonathan Widmer, Bobcat senior product specialist. “There’s less demand on operators so they can focus more on leaving behind great results, whether they’re putting an implement to work or moving material with the tractor’s loader.”

Bobcat utility tractors use 12x12 power shuttle transmissions that deliver smooth, easy shifting without stepping into a clutch pedal. Powered by a turbocharged, U.S. Tier 4 Daedong 4HT-TP4A diesel engines, the company said the machines offer high-power performance with low-end torque along with an efficient fuel system.

The UT673 tractor gets a Daedong 4HT-TP4A four-cylinder diesel engine rated 73.1 hp (54.5 kW) while the UT6566 gets the same engine rated 66.4 hp (49.5 kW). The same 66.4 hp (49.5 kW) diesel engine is used on the UT6066 utility tractor, as well. That model comes with an open operators station.

Bobcat UT6573 utility tractor. (Photo: Bobcat)

Easy service access and simple maintenance, as well as reduced noise and vibration ensure extended comfortable workdays behind the wheel. A climate-controlled cab is standard on the UT6566 and UT6573. The utility tractors also have wide glass panels, convenient visibility to the three-point hitch, power and tilt steering, and ergonomic controls that are thoughtfully laid out to enhance operator performance and minimize fatigue.

An optional front-end loader is easy to attach and disconnect, with free-standing capability when removed, said the company. It comes with the Bobcat Bob-Tach attachment mounting system for quick attachment changes and an integrated hydraulic valve for powered attachment operations. The mechanical, self-leveling loader keeps pallet forks level throughout the full range of motion and minimizes bucket spillage.

The utility tractors have rear power take-off (PTO) that achieves 540 rpm at engine speeds of either 1,800 rpm or 2,500 rpm for maximum power. The Category 2 three-point hitch is key to Bobcat utility tractors’ versatility, allowing operators to take on tasks that require non-powered and PTO-powered implements. Operators can engage the PTO with just the push and turn of a button.

“Whether you need a dependable tractor for cutting hay, clearing snow, feeding livestock, seeding food plots, handling materials or a multitude of other tasks, there’s a versatile Bobcat utility tractor to help you do more with one machine,” Widmer said.

Bobcat currently offers several tractor options as part of its product portfolio, including sub-compact tractors, compact tractors and articulating tractors. The new utility tractors will be available at select Bobcat dealerships this summer.