Bosch Rexroth extends eLion portfolio with new 96 V hardware

The eLion portfolio of products from Bosch Rexroth is intended to support the electrification of off-highway machines.

The range already includes high-voltage equipment, but at Bauma 2025 the company has unveiled a series of new, low-voltage equivalents. The 96 V motors and inverters can be used in drives for material handling equipment, municipal vehicles and other machines with lower power requirements.

Included in this addition to the existing eLion portfolio are the EML1 permanent magnet motors. Available in four different lengths, allowing direct connection to pumps and gearboxes, the motors can be used across a range of applications.

Supporting these are the EDL1 series of inverters. These compact, water-cooled units have a nominal power range of between 25 and 45 kW, while also offering CAN J1939 communication, UDS diagnostic protocol and an integrated safety system based on the ISO13849 standard.

Peak power for the combined EML1 motors and EDL1 inverters is 80 kW.

eLion EML1 -13C motor with external gear pump on show at Bauma 2025 (Photo: Power Progress)

Bosch Rexroth has also introduced the new EMP1 motors. With optimised electromagnetics, the EMP1 is said to deliver about 50% more power than other motors, while being smaller and lighter.

Available in five different lengths, the high-speed motors have a continuous power output which ranges from 30 to 175 kW. This makes them suitable for drivetrain electrification, generator applications and as a pump for hydraulic components and tools.

Speaking with a representative of Bosch Rexroth at Bauma, it was noted that while working with high voltage equipment requires special training, these lower-voltage systems allow the addition of peripherals and other adjustments to be made to the machine.

In addition, the design of the EML1, EDL1 and EMP1 allows the units to use energy more efficiently, which translates to extended uptime between recharges.