Brokk adds model, highlights dealer agreements

At Utility Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky., Brokk Inc. highlighted a new, more powerful demolition robot, plus two dealer agreements that added new electric-powered solutions to its product offering.

Brokk 130⁺ demolition robot. (Photo: Brokk Inc.)

The Brokk 130⁺ demolition robot saw its debut in North America. The new model incorporates a reengineered hydraulic powertrain with new ABB motor, variable load-sensing pump and hydraulic valve for increased power output (20.2 kW). When paired with the 130⁺, a newly developed breaker, the BHB 175, is said to provide 20% more hitting force and 40% higher impact frequency.

Optimized power distribution for the machine is achieved via SmartPower+, which Brokk said ensures maximum output with minimal energy waste. Intelligent system adjustments are also designed to protect key components for improved reliability and longevity.

Brokk went on to showcase becoming a dealer for Firstgreen Industries’ electric, zero-emission loaders as well as Ecovolve’s electric high-tip dumpers. Both agreements were announced early this year.

Brokk now offers Firstgreen’s Rockeat line of cabinless electric skid steers rated up to 2,646-lb. loading capacity; the Elise line of large-capacity, battery-operated, cab-equipped machines; and the CBL line of cabinless loaders for lower profiles and hazardous work environments. All models feature lithium or lead acid batteries that allow for up to six hours of continuous use; batteries can also be hot swapped to minimize downtime.

The company also carries the full line of Ecovolve electric dumpers, including the compact 1,763-lb.-capacity ED800, with a tipping height of up to 58 in. and the ability to fit through a 31.5-in. doorway; the ED1000, which can load up to 2,200 lb. in the skip and tip up to 58 in.; and the ED1500, with a load capacity up to 3,300 lb. and tip up to 63 in. All models feature batteries offering up to eight hours of continuous operation.