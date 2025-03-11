Calex adds step-down DC-DC converters

Power electronics provider Calex, a subsidiary of Murata Power Solutions, Inc., has launched its new 3-kW HVC step-down DC-DC converter, specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and other e-mobility applications. The 3-kW HVC offers flexible integration options.

Calex 3-kW HVC step-down DC-DC converter. (Photo: Calex)

The HVC Series offers up to 94% peak efficiency, enabling optimal power transfer between a vehicle’s high-voltage battery and lower-voltage auxiliary systems, maximizing vehicle range and power efficiency and reducing energy waste and heat generation, said Calex. When working with 400V battery systems, the series offers an input range of 230 to 420Vdc and provides a regulated 12Vdc output for auxiliary systems.

A ready to use design with a user-friendly digital interface (J1939 CAN Bus) allows customization and seamless integration into existing vehicle systems, the company added. Engineers can track real-time system data, customize converter settings and control key functions.

The units are available in air-cooled or liquid-cooled options. They come with rugged, fully IP-rated, vibration-resistant, thermally optimized enclosures that enable stable performance in demanding e-mobility environments.