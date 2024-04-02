Collaboration seeks to develop world’s fastest megawatt chargers

BorgWarner mega-watt level charger BorgWarner has tailored a 960-kW liquid-cooled high-power supercharging pile, consisting of a charging host and two liquid-cooled charging terminals. (Photo: BorgWarner)

BorgWarner New Energy (Xiangyang) Co., Ltd. has announced a collaboration with global industrial real estate company Goodman Group and zero-emission long-haul truck developer Windrose Technology to jointly develop 960-kW fast-charging infrastructure for electric long-haul trucks for Goodman’s properties in China.

Goodman Group has an industrial and logistics property portfolio that includes logistics warehouses, industrial parks and data centers. Windrose Technology is providing battery-electric autonomous-ready heavy-duty truck solutions for Goodman China’s customers. BorgWarner will provide the charging technology to enable customers to charge Windrose trucks at Goodman properties.

Windrose electric long-haul truck In the first half of 2024, the first pilot charging station will be tested and established at a Decathalon-operated warehouse in Goodman Citylink near Beijing. (Photo: BorgWarner)

Windrose Technology’s new generation of trucks have 729 kWh of battery, a range of 600 km under full load of 49 tons and are equipped with an 800V high-voltage fast charging platform. BorgWarner has tailored a 960-kW liquid-cooled high-power supercharging pile consisting of a charging host and two liquid-cooled charging terminals. It can support dual-gun single-vehicle high-power super-fast charging, with a single-gun maximum output of up to 600A.

The charging infrastructure is capable of replenishing 400 km of range for a Windrose truck in 36 minutes. The charging speed is greatly improved compared to ordinary charging piles, said BorgWarner, which can mitigate long wait times and get customers’ trucks back on the road faster, improving the operating efficiency of logistics parks.

In the first half of 2024, the parties will test and establish the first pilot charging station at a Decathlon-operated warehouse in Goodman Citylink near Beijing. Once completed, the announcement said the facility will become “the world’s first operational megawatt-level super-charging infrastructure.”

