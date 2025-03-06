Cummins B7.2 medium-duty truck engine debuts

Cummins Inc. continued its unveiling of new engine technology at the NTEA Work Truck Week 2025 in Indianapolis, Ind., with the debut of the B7.2 diesel engine, the latest addition to the B series HELM platform. The engine will serve a variety of medium-duty and vocational applications, including bus, pickup & delivery, utility trucks, refuse, towing and more.

Cummins’ 7.2 L B7.2 diesel engine. (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins said the B7.2 will be rated 240 to 340 hp and 650 to 1,000 lb.-ft of torque. It will has a slightly higher displacement at 7.2 L, and is designed to be a global platform that allows customers to ensure their vehicles are future proofed, as well as to enable a wider range of torque offerings for different applications and duty cycles.

“Our customers have used the B-Series engine for more than 40 years and rely on it every day to meet their needs,” Jose Samperio, vice president – North America On-Highway, stated. “It was important that we offer the reliability and performance that they have come to expect, while also creating an engine that is built to last for the future.”

The new engine will be capable of automatic engine shutdown and stop-start for improved greenhouse gas emissions and will offer a compression release engine brake and extended oil drain interval pan option.

Digital connectivity and immediate access to a range of applications and capabilities will be provided through Acumen, Cummins’ smart computing hardware and OEM first-fit solutions. Digital tools available will include predictive capabilities (prognostics) and advanced over-the-air features. The engine is also Cummins Maintenance Monitor capable.

The B7.2 will be manufactured at the Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina and will go into full production in North America starting in 2027.

