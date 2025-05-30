Responsive Image Banner

Daimler Buses to build electric bus depot

30 May 2025

Daimler Buses has been awarded its first contract to plan and construct a complete electric bus depot and the entire charging infrastructure. The symbolic first groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place on May 27, 2025, at the future location in Gebrüder-Heyn-Straße in the industrial area at the port of the city of Lüneburg, Germany.

The client is MOIN Mobilitätsinfrastruktur und-betriebs GmbH Landkreis Lüneburg (MOIN GmbH), a newly founded company for the re-municipalization of public transport in the Lüneburg district. From January 1, 2026, MOIN GmbH will take over all local public transport in the district of Lüneburg as well as its urban transport system.

Daimler Buses builds a completely new electric bus depot for a customer for the first time Nils Richert, Head of Sales and Projects Charging Infrastructure DACH at Daimler Buses, MOIN Managing Director Nikolas Wenzel, Alex Meier, Workshop and Depot Manager MOIN, County Councillor Jens Böther and Claudia Kalisch, Mayor of Lüneburg, at the symbolic first groundbreaking ceremony for the bus depot flagship project. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

Under the contract, Daimler Buses will serve as general contractor, carrying out the complete construction at the greenfield site in close cooperation with local subcontractors. The scope of the project includes the entire architectural services, all structural and civil engineering works, the complete installation of electrics, electronics and IT as well as the charging hardware, charging management and a photovoltaic system to cover a large part of the future power requirements in the new e-bus depot.

In addition to 20 charging points for electric buses, two transformers will be installed, including a transfer station, an office and social building, a central scheduling department, an electric bus workshop, a vehicle wash and sufficient bus and car parking spaces.

Daimler Buses builds a completely new electric bus depot for MOIN Mobilitätsinfrastruktur und -betriebs GmbH Landkreis Lüneburg The project includes the installation of 20 charging points for electric buses as well as two transformers. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

Daimler Buses will also deliver 20 battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro solo and articulated buses to MOIN GmbH in separate batches. The first 10 buses – five eCitaro solo buses and five eCitaro G articulated buses – are scheduled to be handed over by the end of 2025; the remaining 10 vehicles – seven eCitaro and three eCitaro G – by the end of 2026.

All 20 electric buses and the charging infrastructure are funded by the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) from the special fund “Climate and Transformation Fund” as part of the “Guideline for the Promotion of Alternative Drives for Buses in Passenger Transport”. The investment amount for the overall project is 9.6 million euros.

The depot is scheduled to start operations in early 2026.

