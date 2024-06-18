Danfoss Drives, Honeywell sign MoU for automation solutions

Danfoss Drives announced it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Honeywell to explore a possible collaboration on innovating automation solutions with an integrated architecture, aiming to reduce downtime and lower engineering costs. The joint effort is intended to benefit multiple sectors, including battery manufacturing, specialty chemicals, mining and metals and minerals (MMM), among others.

Left: Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions; Right: Mika Kulju, president, Danfoss Power Electronics and Drives Segment. (Photo: Danfoss Drives)

By working together, the companies seek to address the limitations of traditional automation solutions, which they said often force operators to choose between highly integrated, closed architectures that lack flexibility and open architectures that provide flexibility but suffer from limited data integration and interoperability. By working together, they aim to resolve data integration and interoperability issues across automation platforms by offering an open and integrated solution for the industry, which would deliver such benefits to customers as lower time to operation (TTO), reduced engineering time and costs, predictive maintenance and enhanced information availability for operators.

Mika Kulju, president of the Danfoss Drives business, said the company “firmly believes that the most innovative solutions come from direct cooperation with our customers and partners.” He foresees the collaboration improving data integration and the lack of flexibility across automation platforms. “The potential to drive growth and deliver enhanced value to our customers is enormous, hence I can only emphasize our strong commitment to making this partnership a success.”

Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions, said the partnership with Danfoss Drives “marks a transformative step in automation for the industry, ensuring process operators can work with the most accurate data available.” He added that, together, they will help drive efficiency and flexibility through automation solutions for their customers.