Eaton, Munich Electrification plan new 400/800 V battery configuration switch

Battery configuration switch enables the reduction of up to 12 components in a battery disconnect unit (Photo: Eaton)

Eaton is to partner with Munich Electrification to develop a new battery configuration switch (BCS).

The BCS will be capable of switching between 400 V and 800 V dual string battery packs, allowing 800 V vehicles to recharge using a 400 V charger.

“At Eaton, we’re leveraging our extensive background in developing electrified mobility solutions to launch this promising new technology in partnership with Munich Electrification, which specializes in developing cutting-edge battery management systems,” said Mark Schneider, president, Eaton’s eMobility division.

He continued: “There are a lot of 800 V vehicles in the market, but many charging stations can only supply 400 V power. BCS provides charging flexibility to consumers who want access to an expanded network of DC chargers.”

Designed for automotive, light commercial and UTV (utility task vehicle) applications, the new BCS enables the reduction of up to 12 components in a battery disconnect unit, simplifying the system and streamlining packaging and assembly.

The BCS also minimizes contact resistance to improve overall system efficiency and performance by reducing the number of contact points.

Further to this, the BCS has a mechanical interlock that prevents pack short circuits due to crashes, software bugs or contact malfunctions. The unit can also maintain stable conditions when the electronic control unit loses power. There are also features intended to protect against low voltage faults by maintaining a safe condition for a range of failure modes.

Uwe Wiedemann, managing director, Munich Electrification, ,said: “Munich Electrification’s legacy of innovation in the EV battery industry combined with Eaton’s expertise in electrical switching and automotive manufacturing is helping us to solve our customers’ biggest challenges together.”