Eaton opens factory in Dominican Republic

Eaton said the $10 million project in the Dominican Republic is expected to create 300 skilled manufacturing jobs. (Illustration: Eaton)

Eaton is opening its new 65,000 sq. ft. assembly plant in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, to meet what it said is a growing demand for fuses. Announced in February 2024, the project is expected to increase supplies of Eaton’s Bussmann series fuses, which provide critical safety functionality in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable and energy storage projects, data center as well as other industrial applications.

“The latest expansion of Eaton’s manufacturing capacity in Santiago was completed in record time to meet unprecedented demand for our solutions that are at the center of the world’s energy transformation,” said Rob Griffin, vice president and general manager, Eaton’s Bussmann Div. “Across the globe, we’re helping customers simplify intelligent power management to electrify their operations safely, resiliently and sustainably. The Eaton Santiago facility will assemble and package fuses and fuse accessories that provide vital functionality in these applications.”

Eaton has operated in the Dominican Republic for more than 35 years and is one of the country’s largest manufacturers. The Eaton Santiago facility is the company’s fifth manufacturing site in the Dominican Republic.

The new facility in Santiago is part of the company’s investment in North American manufacturing. In 2023, it announced nearly $750 million in investments to increase manufacturing capacity for electrical assemblies including switchgear, switchboards and circuit breakers; EV charging technology, transformers, voltage regulators and more; as well as underground protective connectors for the electric grid.