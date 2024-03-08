EH Group earns AIP for marine fuel cell system

EH Group’s 250-kW TRACE-M250 fuel cell system. (Photo: EH Group)

Switzerland-based EH Group announced that its TRACE-M250 PEM fuel cell system has been assessed by classification and certification body DNV. The independent review confirmed that the fuel cell design meets applicable maritime rules, regulations, codes and standards.

Based on EH Group’s proprietary stack technology, the TRACE-M250 module offers up to a 250-kW range and features a simplified architecture, flexible and responsive control system and high system efficiency with low parasitic loads, the company said. It is designed to provide enhanced maritime fuel cell system efficiency and safety in a more compact and lightweight module.

Mardit Matian, founder, EH Group, described achieving this Approval in Principle as a key milestone for the company. “It demonstrates our commitment towards standards and norms, and [is] an important step in deploying our cutting-edge technology towards the decarbonization of the marine sector,” he stated.

“This is an important step in the wider commercialization of our 250-kW fuel cell system, featuring several unique innovations which were approved by DNV,” added Danny Knippen, EH Group certification engineer & project manager. “It will also enable us to scale up to meet the high power requirements of the marine sector and to provide turnkey solutions.”

The company noted the process is currently underway for Type Approval needed for full certification.