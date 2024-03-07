Electric power assist for Class 8 trucks from Revoy

Revoy battery module unit (Photo: Revoy)

Revoy, a US-based specialist in electrified propulsion for heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, has unveiled its solution intended to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles.

The Revoy system features a set of battery packs housed in a trailer. Positioned between the drive unit and the trailer, the system delivers clean power to supplement the diesel engine with no impact on load capacity.

According to figures released by the company, the addition of a Revoy trailer can increase the normal mileage figure of between 6 and 8 mpg to between 20 and 35 mpg, an improvement of between 70 and 90%.

This can deliver savings totalling ‘thousands of dollars’ in fuel per truck over the course of a year. This is inclusive of Revoy fees.

Alternatively, the Revoy system can power the truck without diesel assistance, effectively turning the truck into an EV. The 525 kWh LFP battery pack can deliver up to 235 miles of range.

The business model will see Revoy units available at key locations across driving routes so that units can be swapped out and replaced by fully-charged examples. The swap over is said to take about five minutes.

Other features of the Revoy units include an ‘intelligent’ auto-correct system to prevent rollover or jack knifing, while onboard brakes engage when negotiating steep descents. The Revoy app can access sensors to help with slow-speed manoeuvres.

The Revoy system is FMVSS compliant and also complies with all length and weight (bridge and GVW regulations).

“Revoy has engineered an electric commercial vehicle that is built as an asset first. The entire vehicle is swappable in under five minutes, so no waiting on a charge, and can operate on any trucker’s existing vehicle with no modifications,” said Ian Rust, CEO and founder of Revoy.

In addition to the existing Revoy unit, the company is planning to introduce an 800 kWh long-range version in 2024.